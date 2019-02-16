|
Yolanda L. Vega of Newport News passed away February 12, 2019 following a long illness and valiant struggle.Her wake will be held from 6 to 7 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A viewing will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with her funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 AM. She will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery along side her husband at a later date.Please visit www.wjsmithandsonfh.com for full obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2019