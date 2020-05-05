Yolanda Maria Ulisse Oakley, 75, of Newport News, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was the daughter of Carmine and Maria Bucci Ulisse and was first generation Italian. She loved gathering with family and cooking. Her favorite trips included traveling to Hawaii and visiting with her family in Rome, Lanciano, and Castel Frentano, Italy.



Yolanda was a graduate of Hampton High School, Class of 1962, and started a career in accounting. She later went on to be founder and owner of Business Aid Associates and just recently retired. She adored working with her clients and built many lasting relationships over the 30 years she was in business. Yolanda was a member of Ivy Memorial Baptist Church, past member of the Kiwanis Club of Poquoson, and an Enrolled Agent, one of the highest credentials awarded by the Internal Revenue Service.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Gene and Nick Ulisse. Yolanda leaves behind a loving family including her husband of 56 years, Wayne Oakley; daughter, Tina Oakley Duvall and son-in-law Michael Duvall; daughter, Alissa Oakley Nadolski and son-in-law Jonathan Nadolski; grandchildren, Nicholas (and May) Duvall, James (and Maria) Duvall, Ava Nadolski, and Abigail Nadolski; great grandchild, Mia Duvall; two brothers, Jimmy and Tony Ulisse; and many beautiful nieces and nephews.



She was an amazing woman, loving wife, and wonderful mother. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and church family. Due to social distancing, the family will hold a private service at Peninsula Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 6. A celebration of life will be planned at Ivy Memorial Baptist Church at a later date.





