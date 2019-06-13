Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Yondall Ray Helton Obituary
Yondall Ray Helton, age 80, passed away on Monday, June 10th, 2019. He was born and raised in Kentucky and at 18 moved to Hampton, VA. He resided in Poquoson for the past 40 years. While living in Virginia, he enjoyed off shore fishing and traveling with his wife. Mr. Helton retired from the Newport News Shipyard in 2002 after 42 years of dedicated service.He was preceded in death by his wife Sarah Agnes Helton, son, Johnny Rice, granddaughter Kelly Frizzelle. Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Vest (Bruce), Brenda Kelly and Patty Bryan (James); grandchildren, Ashley Vest, Steven Frizzelle, Laura Frizzelle, Jason Rice, Shannon Rice, Christie Chandler, Jennifer Brock and Angela Rice; 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.A celebration of Mr. Helton's life is scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2019, 12:00 pm at Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel; interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the or the .Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories with the family.
Published in Daily Press on June 13, 2019
