Yong S. Nolan (Blue) passed away at home on Thursday April 11, 2019. She was married to Johnie Leonard Morgan, who passed away in 1976, then married Francis Xavier Nolan who passed away in 2002.Blue met Johnie in Seoul during the Korean War, fell in love, and became the First Korean War Bride officially recognized by the governments of the United States and South Korea in 1951.Blue is survived by her two daughters, Yvonne Warman and Karen Morgan; two sons, Bruce Morgan and wife, Rene Morgan and Ron Morgan and wife, Cindy Morgan; five grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.Blue traveled and moved regularly as an Army family residing in Washington, Japan, Georgia, Texas, Germany, South Carolina, Italy, Hawaii, and finally settling in Virginia.She was an avid seamstress, cook and baker – excelling in all three talents.Always wanting to give back to the community, Blue did weekly volunteer work at the Fort Monroe pharmacy and Langley Hospital information desk for over 30 years.Blue will be inurned with her first husband, Johnie in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace Hospice, 261 McLaws Cir, Unit 100, Williamsburg, VA 23185 .