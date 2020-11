I would like to extend my condolences to the Fisher and Uzzle family for the lost of their love one. Yvonne (Bonnie) as I called her was a very good Friend of mine during high school. She introduce me to my high school sweetheart Gwen Lane. We always had fun doing school laughing and talking. She had a fun spirit and was fun to be around. Her family and friends will surely miss her. I send my love, prayers and blessings to the family and love one's and remember God is good all the time and he will take care of you .

Maryland Pope

Classmate