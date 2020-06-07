Or Copy this URL to Share

Yvonne P. Lyons passed away on June 3, 2020. She is survived by 3 children, Felita Fields (Glenn), Daryl Hagwood (Catrina) and Steve Hagwood (Aretha), 7 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, 3 Sisters and a host of other relatives. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 8 from 11-4pm. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional arrangements entrusted to Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel



