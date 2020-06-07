Yvonne P. Lyons
Yvonne P. Lyons passed away on June 3, 2020. She is survived by 3 children, Felita Fields (Glenn), Daryl Hagwood (Catrina) and Steve Hagwood (Aretha), 7 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, 3 Sisters and a host of other relatives. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 8 from 11-4pm. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional arrangements entrusted to Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel

Published in Daily Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
JUN
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
