Yorktown, Va.- Yvonne Rosella Craw, 96, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Yvonne was a native of South Dakota and a Virginia resident since 1959, moving to Yorktown during 1963. Yvonne grew up a farm girl in Davis, South Dakota, never dreaming that she would one day marry a military man and see much of the world. She was a long time active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church where she served many years as President of the Women's Club and will be remembered for her generous contributions to the annual church bazaar. Yvonne loved to bake cakes and pies and preserve jellies and jams. She was well known for her artistry with embroidery and quilt making. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Magdalena Sophy and her husband of 49 years, John Larmon Craw. She is survived by her daughter Maggie Craw and her many chosen children Karman Kleinschmidt, Christine Gilbert, Joan Davis and Chuck Gilbert as well as her faithful feline companion Molly. Yvonne was blessed with many friends throughout life and was well served to the very end by the love and care of her many daughters, her niece Debbie Dietrich and her special friends Jo Rawls, Nan Mack and Mark and Nancy Mulvaney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2019 at Wass Funeral Home in Centerville, SD, followed by internment in Riverview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Peninsula SPCA, 523 J.C. Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary