Yvonne (Vonnie) Trask Bohannon of Williamsburg, Virginia, went home to her Lord, November 11, 2020 at the age of 71.
Vonnie was preceded in death by her father, Robert Trask of Mathews and a brother, Dennis Trask of Newport News. She is survived by her mother, Virginia Lee Trask of Mathews; her husband of 49 years, Harold W. Bohannon, Jr. of Williamsburg; daughter, Amy Bohannon-Stewart, of Mathews; son, Robert Bohannon (Erin) of Midlothian; and three granddaughters Whitney Stewart, and Heidi and Charlotte Bohannon; and two brothers, Benn Trask of Hampton and David Trask (Debbie) of Damascus, Maryland . She is also survived by one niece; six nephews; and many cousins.
Vonnie was a faithful member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church. She will forever be remembered as a humble, loving, caring, and generous Christian who devoted herself to her family. She especially loved her three granddaughters and enjoyed attending their sporting and other events and gardening. She will also be remembered for the brave 20 year fight she waged against cancer and for doing that with courage and class.
The family will receive visitors at Nelsen Funeral Home at 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Friday, November 13, 2020, from 4:00 p. m. until 7:00 p. m. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
