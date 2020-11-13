1/1
Yvonne Trask Bohannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne (Vonnie) Trask Bohannon of Williamsburg, Virginia, went home to her Lord, November 11, 2020 at the age of 71.

Vonnie was preceded in death by her father, Robert Trask of Mathews and a brother, Dennis Trask of Newport News. She is survived by her mother, Virginia Lee Trask of Mathews; her husband of 49 years, Harold W. Bohannon, Jr. of Williamsburg; daughter, Amy Bohannon-Stewart, of Mathews; son, Robert Bohannon (Erin) of Midlothian; and three granddaughters Whitney Stewart, and Heidi and Charlotte Bohannon; and two brothers, Benn Trask of Hampton and David Trask (Debbie) of Damascus, Maryland . She is also survived by one niece; six nephews; and many cousins.

Vonnie was a faithful member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church. She will forever be remembered as a humble, loving, caring, and generous Christian who devoted herself to her family. She especially loved her three granddaughters and enjoyed attending their sporting and other events and gardening. She will also be remembered for the brave 20 year fight she waged against cancer and for doing that with courage and class.

The family will receive visitors at Nelsen Funeral Home at 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Friday, November 13, 2020, from 4:00 p. m. until 7:00 p. m. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.cancer.org), MD Anderson Cancer Center, (www.mdanderson.org) or the charity of your choice. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved