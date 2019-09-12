|
|
Our beloved matriarch, Zelma Beatrice Jones Holland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Newport News, VA with her daughter, Helen Holland-Harris at her side. She was a resident of Aurora, Colorado prior to the death of her husband, Henry Holland, in 1997. She joined Helen and her family in Rome, NY shortly thereafter.
A viewing will be held 2 hours prior to service at the church.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13th at The Messiah Center, 1421 W. Pembroke Ave, Hampton, VA. Internment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019