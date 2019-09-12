Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Messiah Center
1421 W. Pembroke Ave
Hampton, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The Messiah Center
1421 W. Pembroke Ave
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelma Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelma Beatrice Jones Holland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zelma Beatrice Jones Holland Obituary
Our beloved matriarch, Zelma Beatrice Jones Holland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Newport News, VA with her daughter, Helen Holland-Harris at her side. She was a resident of Aurora, Colorado prior to the death of her husband, Henry Holland, in 1997. She joined Helen and her family in Rome, NY shortly thereafter.

A viewing will be held 2 hours prior to service at the church.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13th at The Messiah Center, 1421 W. Pembroke Ave, Hampton, VA. Internment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now