Zelma Yvonne Watson Taylor, went peacefully to be with her heavenly father Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, at Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton, Virginia. Zelma, lovingly known as "ZeeZee", was born in Learned, Mississippi to the late Clarence Clay Watson and Golena Galloway Watson on April 12, 1938.
Zelma leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 54 years, Cornelius A. Taylor III; a sister, Ella Louise Robinson of Jackson, MS; three daughters, Feona Harris (John) of Birmingham, AL, Joanna Taylor-Wilson and Cornelia Taylor of Hampton, VA; one son, Cornelius A. Taylor IV of Chattanooga, TN; five grandchildren, Alexis, Patrick and JP, of Birmingham, AL, Abigail and Imanuel of Hampton, VA and a host of family and special friends.
A service to honor her life will begin at 11 am on Saturday, June 6th at Smith Brothers Chapel with a live steam broadcast.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 7 pm on Friday, June 5th at the funeral home.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA, 757-723-4117, www.smithbrothersfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 4, 2020.