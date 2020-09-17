1/
Edgar "Butch" Cassidy
Edgar "Butch" Cassidy

Long time Brightwood resident Edgar "Butch" Cassidy, 82, passed away at his home on Friday August 14, 2020, surrounded by family and close friends.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Thelma 'Ski" Cassidy of Brightwood; daughter, Vicky Topping and husband, Craig, of Live Oak, Fla.; sons, Steven Cassidy and wife, Vanessa, of Bellingham, Wash., and Jimmy Boyd and wife, Jamie, of Madison, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and brothers, Richard Cassidy of Worcester, Mass., and Bob Cassidy and wife, Alice, of McKenzie, Tenn.

Butch was preceded in death by sisters, Lois Ann Michaud and Barbara Jean Guillete, both of Fla.; brother, Thomas Wayne Cassidy of Mass.; and grandson, Coby Edward Cassidy of Madison.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bethsaida Methodist Church, 1014 Ridgeview Rd., Brightwood. A meal will be served in honor of Butch at the family home in Brightwood immediately following the service.

The family requests donations in lieu of flowers, be sent to Bathsaida Methodist Church, c\o Bethany Bostic, 831 Woodward Rd., Sperryville, VA 22740.

Published in Madison County Eagle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bethsaida Methodist Church
Memories & Condolences

September 16, 2020
Meet Ed years ago through Vicky. Always felt as though I was a Family member. Ed always had a smile for all and kind to everyone. Smiling down on all, always in the hearts and memories of those loving him.
Cheryl Young
Family
September 16, 2020
I only got to know him these past few years, I married his grandson and Craig took me up there to meet him and Nannie. My heart hurts for her and for the family but he was so loved and he knew that and now he's in an eternal paradise. ❤
Nicky
Family
