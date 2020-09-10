1/
Alice Walker Douglas
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Alice Walker Douglas

Alice Walker Douglas, 93, of Charlottesville, Va., entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 7, 2020, at a local health care center.

She was the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Moore Walker. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl Douglas Sr.; two brothers, George Walker and Obediah Johnson; and two sons, Mitchell and Frank Douglas.

She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family, two sons, Earl (Tina) of Ruther Glen, Va., and Michael of Charlottesville, Va. 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; a loving aunt, Nancy Moore; a dear sister in-law, Louella Walker; two daughters-in-law, Louise Douglas and Barbara McDonald, and a host of other beloved relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kendrick Edwards officiating. Interment will follow. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask, thank you in advance.

Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at McClenny Funeral Service.


Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Holly Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
600 Henry Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22903
(434) 293-8090
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 10, 2020
Mom, I love you with all my heart you will be missed so much. I know you are in a much better place with all that you love. With all the bananas and croissants you can eat. See you again one day. And thank you so much for all the love you’ve given me these years. And treating me like a daughter.We lost so much when we lost you.
Barbara McDonald
Daughter
September 8, 2020
Chances Grandma Alice, a beautiful and true angel on earth has gained her heavenly wings. This remarkable, strong and lovely woman was always the kindest and sweetest soul to whomever she encountered. Hard as it is to lose her, God called one of his true
Janet Vest
Grandparent
