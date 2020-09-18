Arthur Carroll Drumheller
June 21, 1940 - September 16, 2020
Arthur Carroll Drumheller, 80, departed this life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, after a very brief illness which required hospitalization, a short stay at a nursing home, and then Hospice of the Piedmont.
He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 21, 1940. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Brown Drumheller; his parents, Catherine L. Drumheller and Arthur Blair Drumheller; and his brother, Fred Rankin Drumheller.
He is survived by his son, Arthur Daniel Drumheller; his grandson, Avery Kaden Drumheller; sister, Debra Camden; brothers, Wayne Drumheller (Linda) of Burlington, North Carolina, and Edward Drumheller (Jodie) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; his sisters-in-law, Mary Daniel Brown, Joyce Almond Brown, and Mary Virginia Drumheller; nieces, Jennifer Brown Mariner, Audrey Camden, and Debbie Camden Williams; and nephews, Barry Morgan Brown, Kevin Camden, Gary Drumheller, Brian Drumheller, Stephen Drumheller, and Michael Drumheller. Also, special friends, Cindy and David Rybolt and their children, of Charlottesville, and Diana and Don Reimer of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He leaves behind many other special grandnephews and grandnieces.
Artie was an Army veteran and a member of Odd Fellows Lodge Monticello #97. Over the years he worked for several companies including: Rockingham Construction Company, Intrastate Pest Control, Swift Air and Delivery, and an usher for various University events throughout the years. He was a member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church.
The family will accept visitors on Sunday, September 20, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. All visitors are required to call the funeral home to make an appointment for visiting hours and masks must be worn by all those in attendance. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens.
