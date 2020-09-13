1/
Barbara Ann Armstrong
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Armstrong

Barbara Ann Armstrong 82, of Crozet, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, and joined her husband in their new heavenly home prepared by God. Barbara, was born to the late James Pearl Smith and Lola Florence Gray on January 24, 1938.

She retired from ConAgra and was a member of Crozet Baptist Church. She loved camping, and going to Myrtle Beach. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Armstrong.

She is survived by her two daughters, Debra Armstrong of Richmond, and Sharon Wheeler (Donald) of Scottsville; and special friend, Dale Cummings. She will be sorely missed by her family and close friends.

Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastors David Collyer and Duane Johnson officiating.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holly Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA 22903
4349770005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teague Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Dearest Debby & Sharon, so sorry for your lose, but happy for Barbara. We loved your Mom & Dad and working with them at CBC. Such special friends! Hugs and God bless in these days to come!!
Ralph & Laferne Harris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved