Barbara Ann ArmstrongBarbara Ann Armstrong 82, of Crozet, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, and joined her husband in their new heavenly home prepared by God. Barbara, was born to the late James Pearl Smith and Lola Florence Gray on January 24, 1938.She retired from ConAgra and was a member of Crozet Baptist Church. She loved camping, and going to Myrtle Beach. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Armstrong.She is survived by her two daughters, Debra Armstrong of Richmond, and Sharon Wheeler (Donald) of Scottsville; and special friend, Dale Cummings. She will be sorely missed by her family and close friends.Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastors David Collyer and Duane Johnson officiating.