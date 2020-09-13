Cdr, Carl B. Headland (USN, Ret)
February 1, 1930 - September 7, 2020
Carl Ben Headland, 90, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home at Commonwealth Senior Living after a brief illness.
Born February 1, 1930 in Little Falls, Minn., he was the son of Edwin and Olga Headland. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ann Leslie and his beloved wife of 63 years, Patricia.
Carl grew up in rural Minnesota, raised mostly by his mother and sisters. Upon graduating from Mora High School, he spent a year at the University of Minnesota prior to receiving an appointment to the Naval Academy. He graduated with the class of 1953 and married Patricia McKey in 1954. Together he and Pat raised a family as he served in the Navy for 21 years. In 1968, he was given command of the USS Sea Poacher based in Key West, Fla. Some of the highlights of his Navy career include being deployed during the Cuban Missile Crisis, tours in the Mediterranean and North Sea and taking his submarine up the Mississippi River to New Orleans. His family accompanied him in all his posts, including a tour in Australia.
After his naval career, Carl earned a master's degree and worked as a defense contractor for several years before he and Pat retired to enjoy sailing, traveling, and volunteering. Their retirement years were spent living in Irvington, Va., Leland, Mich., and finally Charlottesville to be near family. For many years they spent several weeks in France, on the Cote d'Azur, hosting friends and family. Locally, Carl was a member of Church of Our Saviour, Albemarle County Rotary Club, Charlottesville Beacon Club and the Central VA Chapter of MOAA.
We will miss Carl's love of life, family, and fun. He was always telling a story about his boyhood in Minnesota, his naval career, his sailing days or his family. Even in his last days, when his memory was fading, he always treated people with kindness and was more concerned about other's comfort than his own.
Carl is survived by his son, John Headland and his wife, Julie of Westport, Conn., and daughter, Elizabeth Bossinger and her husband, John of Charlottesville, Va.; six grandchildren Leslye, Inga, Audrey, Jack, Robert and Mark; and five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Elijah, Abigail and Lucy.
Special thank you to the hardworking caregivers at Commonwealth Senior Living Memory care who always had a smile or kind word toward Carl and his family. They are truly heroes. Also, special thanks to those who gave him rides to church and civic groups keeping him socially connected in his last few years.
A virtual memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, with the Rev. Kathleen Sturges officiating, followed by a virtual reception. Go to Church of Our Saviour website, www.coosonline.org
for instructions to attend. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Church of Our Saviour Episcopal, 1165 Rio Road East, Charlottesville, VA 22901, www.coosonline.org
, or Albemarle County Rotary Club, acrc.club.
