Connie Annette Palmer
March 7, 1962 - September 9, 2020
Connie Annette Palmer of Palmyra, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Connie was born on March 7, 1962, in Louisa, Va., to Grover Marshall Palmer and Nancy Morris Knight Palmer. She was a graduate of Fluvanna County High Class of 1980. She was employed at Piedmont Forms & Graphics (T&N Printing) in Charlottesville, Va., where she sold specialized business forms and other print items.
Connie is survived by her parents and her two children, Charles Michael Schumaker and Felicia A. Spence; three grandchildren, Stephen, Nathen, and Carolyn Spence of Troy, Va.; brothers, Rickey, Wayne, and Gregory Palmer; along with her partner in life, Robert S. Glass Jr.; and many other extended family members who loved her.
Connie's light in her life was her grandchildren, whom she loved and adored and the reason she endured through her illness with such grace and dignity. She will be missed by the many people who loved her.
The family would like to recognize Connie's lifelong friend, Toni Scarborough from Fresno, Calif., who helped care for her in the final days of her illness.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Bybee's Road Baptist Church Cemetery, in Troy. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
.
