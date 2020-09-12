1/1
Connie Annette Palmer
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Annette Palmer

March 7, 1962 - September 9, 2020

Connie Annette Palmer of Palmyra, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Connie was born on March 7, 1962, in Louisa, Va., to Grover Marshall Palmer and Nancy Morris Knight Palmer. She was a graduate of Fluvanna County High Class of 1980. She was employed at Piedmont Forms & Graphics (T&N Printing) in Charlottesville, Va., where she sold specialized business forms and other print items.

Connie is survived by her parents and her two children, Charles Michael Schumaker and Felicia A. Spence; three grandchildren, Stephen, Nathen, and Carolyn Spence of Troy, Va.; brothers, Rickey, Wayne, and Gregory Palmer; along with her partner in life, Robert S. Glass Jr.; and many other extended family members who loved her.

Connie's light in her life was her grandchildren, whom she loved and adored and the reason she endured through her illness with such grace and dignity. She will be missed by the many people who loved her.

The family would like to recognize Connie's lifelong friend, Toni Scarborough from Fresno, Calif., who helped care for her in the final days of her illness.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Bybee's Road Baptist Church Cemetery, in Troy. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Teague Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bybee's Road Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA 22903
4349770005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teague Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved