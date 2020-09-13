1/1
Darryl M. Fortune
1962 - 2020
Darryl M. Fortune

July 2, 1962 - July 31, 2020

Darryl M. Fortune, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on Friday, July 31, 2020.

He was born on July 2, 1962, to the late Robert Lincoln and Clara Anderson Fortune. He was preceded in death by eight brothers, Robert Williams, Franklin Williams, Henry Williams, Roger Shepard, Robert L. Fortune, William Fortune, David Fortune, Larry L. Fortune; and a sister, Alma Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Shande Vaughn; a stepson, Quincey Brock; fiancé, Junita Brock; two grandchildren, Jianna and Aylah; two brothers, Richard Fortune of North Carolina and Robert Anthony (Nellie); four sisters, Darlene Kenney (Claude), Diane Gameli, and Kathy Taylor all of Charlottesville, and Carla Gail Fortune of Lynchburg, Va.; a devoted aunt, Lucille Anderson of Charlottesville; devoted friends, Ralph and Charlotte Terrell; a host of nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Clinton.

Services were private.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J F Bell Funeral Home

108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, VA


Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA 22903
(434) 295-9169
