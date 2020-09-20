Dorrit Elizabeth Dale Grina
September 1, 1920 - September 10, 2020
Dorrit Elizabeth Dale Grina "Dorrey" passed away peacefully of natural causes at Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville, Va., on September 10, 2020, 9 days following her 100th birthday.
She was born in Chicago, raised in Decorah, Iowa, and was a graduate of Luther College in Decorah. She also studied nursing at Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago, graduating as a Registered Nurse.
Her father Herman Dale was the son of Norwegian immigrants. Her mother Helene Irgens emigrated from Stavanger to Decorah in 1917. Dorrit loved both tennis and the piano, performing publicly on occasion as a young teenager. She accompanied her mother on several summer trips to Norway, becoming fluent in the Norwegian language. Sadly, she lost her mother to cancer she was 16.
In 1947, she married Lawrence F. Grina of Barnesville, Minn. Her professional career as a Registered Nurse spanned 40 years growing in responsibility from private duty nursing to Charge Nurse at St. Lukes Hospital in Fargo, N.D., and Memorial Hospital in Cumberland, Md. She taught Med-Surgical Nursing at Memorial Hospital in Cumberland and Community Hospital in Roanoke. In 1973, she joined the Roanoke County Health Department as a Public Health Nurse and a team leader in the Swine Flu Immunization Program. At her retirement in 1982, she was serving as Acting Public Health Nursing Coordinator for Roanoke County.
During their 37 years living in Salem, Va., Lawrence and Dorrey were active in the Bla Fjell Lodge of the Sons of Norway and with close friends hosted many Norwegian themed dinners. They enjoyed sailing on Smith Mountain Lake and were members of College Lutheran Church. In Charlottesville she attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
In 2005, Dorrit and Lawrence moved from Salem to Our Lady of Peace Assisted Living (OLP) in Charlottesville, Va. In 2008, Lawrence passed away and Dorrit continued living at OLP. In 2009, she made her last trip to Norway, spending a month with her extended family.
Dorrit is survived by four children, Eric of Massachusetts, twin daughters, Karen of Maryland, and Christine of Virginia, and Peter of Washington, D.C., together with eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Interment of ashes will be held at the College Lutheran Church in Salem. The family is grateful for the kindness of members of the Sons of Norway and St. Marks Lutheran Church, her close friends in the Salem/Roanoke area and in Charlottesville, and for the care she received at Our Lady of Peace. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com
.