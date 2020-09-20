1/
Dorrit Elizabeth Dale Grina
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorrit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorrit Elizabeth Dale Grina

September 1, 1920 - September 10, 2020

Dorrit Elizabeth Dale Grina "Dorrey" passed away peacefully of natural causes at Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville, Va., on September 10, 2020, 9 days following her 100th birthday.

She was born in Chicago, raised in Decorah, Iowa, and was a graduate of Luther College in Decorah. She also studied nursing at Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago, graduating as a Registered Nurse.

Her father Herman Dale was the son of Norwegian immigrants. Her mother Helene Irgens emigrated from Stavanger to Decorah in 1917. Dorrit loved both tennis and the piano, performing publicly on occasion as a young teenager. She accompanied her mother on several summer trips to Norway, becoming fluent in the Norwegian language. Sadly, she lost her mother to cancer she was 16.

In 1947, she married Lawrence F. Grina of Barnesville, Minn. Her professional career as a Registered Nurse spanned 40 years growing in responsibility from private duty nursing to Charge Nurse at St. Lukes Hospital in Fargo, N.D., and Memorial Hospital in Cumberland, Md. She taught Med-Surgical Nursing at Memorial Hospital in Cumberland and Community Hospital in Roanoke. In 1973, she joined the Roanoke County Health Department as a Public Health Nurse and a team leader in the Swine Flu Immunization Program. At her retirement in 1982, she was serving as Acting Public Health Nursing Coordinator for Roanoke County.

During their 37 years living in Salem, Va., Lawrence and Dorrey were active in the Bla Fjell Lodge of the Sons of Norway and with close friends hosted many Norwegian themed dinners. They enjoyed sailing on Smith Mountain Lake and were members of College Lutheran Church. In Charlottesville she attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

In 2005, Dorrit and Lawrence moved from Salem to Our Lady of Peace Assisted Living (OLP) in Charlottesville, Va. In 2008, Lawrence passed away and Dorrit continued living at OLP. In 2009, she made her last trip to Norway, spending a month with her extended family.

Dorrit is survived by four children, Eric of Massachusetts, twin daughters, Karen of Maryland, and Christine of Virginia, and Peter of Washington, D.C., together with eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Interment of ashes will be held at the College Lutheran Church in Salem. The family is grateful for the kindness of members of the Sons of Norway and St. Marks Lutheran Church, her close friends in the Salem/Roanoke area and in Charlottesville, and for the care she received at Our Lady of Peace. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA 22903
4349770005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teague Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved