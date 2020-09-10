1/1
Edward Charles Brown
1962 - 2020
Edward Charles Brown

Edward Charles Brown went to be with the lord above on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

He was born in Bronx, New York, on August 11, 1962, to the late James J. Brown Sr. and Virginia W. Brown. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, James J. Brown Jr.

He leaves behind a son, Edward Charles Brown Jr.; his fiancee', Sylvia Marie Smith; his brother, Howard T. Brown and wife, Cindy, of Palmyra; and sister, Virginia B. Roach and husband, Edwin, of Greene County. He was the uncle to seven nieces and nephews, and 11 great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 10, 2020.
