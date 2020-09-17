Ethel Martin ThompsonSeptember 4, 1932 - September 15, 2020Ethel Martin Thompson, 88, journeyed into heaven on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont.She was born on September 4, 1932, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late Junnie C. Martin and Sissie Martin.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Thompson Sr. and granddaughter, Rebecca Huges.She is survived by her six children, Melvin (Adene) Thompson, Frances Richmond, Jimmie (Shirley) Thompson, Patricia Legue, Edward Thompson, and Kenneth (Amber) Thompson; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Rock Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the funeral home.Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Virginia, (434-263-4097).