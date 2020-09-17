1/1
Ethel Martin Thompson
1932 - 2020
Ethel Martin Thompson

September 4, 1932 - September 15, 2020

Ethel Martin Thompson, 88, journeyed into heaven on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont.

She was born on September 4, 1932, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late Junnie C. Martin and Sissie Martin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Thompson Sr. and granddaughter, Rebecca Huges.

She is survived by her six children, Melvin (Adene) Thompson, Frances Richmond, Jimmie (Shirley) Thompson, Patricia Legue, Edward Thompson, and Kenneth (Amber) Thompson; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Rock Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Virginia, (434-263-4097).


Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rock Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street
Lovingston, VA 22949
(434) 263-4097
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Our Grandma was always there anytime anyone of us needed her! We are all going to miss her so much!
Jason Thompson
Grandchild
