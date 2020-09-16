George P. Kingsley III



February 6, 1926 - September 8, 2020



George, affectionally known as "Skipper" passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020.



He was born on February 6, 1926, to Elizabeth Johnston Kingsley and George P. Kingsley III.



Skipper was raised at Camel's Hump in Bethlehem, Pa., the family estate of his grandfather, Archibald Johnston. Skipper was a lifetime member of Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem, Pa.



Skipper was educated at The Haverford School in Haverford, Pa., and Govenor Dummer Academy in Byfield, Mass. He spent summers at Culver Academy on Lake Maxinkuchee, Ind. Upon graduation from high school, he was drafted into the United States Navy, and also served in the United States Marines Corps. After serving his country, Skipper attended Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., and Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y.



A lifelong lover of history, Skipper taught at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Va., and at The Swain School in Allentown, Pa. Upon his retirement from teaching, Skipper spent his time sharing his infectious love of soccer with many young people, both by coaching and officiating in Pa., and Va. He was an avid reader and also loved the outdoors and maintaining his properties.



Skipper was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Archibald Johnston Kingsley; and his beloved daughter, Katherine Williams Kingsley.



He is survived by his companion of many years, Ann Clarke Brady of Charlottesville; daughters, Barbara Odil (Gregory Krakow) of Athens, Georgia, and Elizabeth Kingsley Miller (Michael); sons, George P. Kingsley, V (Darby) of New York City, and Ashley R. Kingsley of Whitehall, Va.; and adopted sons, William T. Kingsley of Staunton, Va., and John S. Kingsley of Phoenix, Arizona; and seven grandchildren.



At Skipper's request, there will be no funeral service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store