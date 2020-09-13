Helen L. Thompson
September 9, 1928 - September 10, 2020
Helen L. Thompson, of Mount Ayre Farm, Scottsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born on September 9, 1928, she was the eldest child of the late Larkin K. and Virginia Carter Londeree.
In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband of forty-nine years, Robert Bruce Thompson; her daughter, Joanne Thompson Parcells; her three sisters, Peggy Lewis of Newtown, Pa., Joyce Ellington of Fredericksburg, Va., and Virginia Lee Fulcher, also of Scottsville; as well as her youngest grandchild, Christian Taylor Thompson.
She is survived by her son, Robert B. Thompson Jr.; and four grandchildren, Keri Parcells, and her husband, Adam, of Arlington, Va., Laura Parcells, and her husband, Adam, of Carmel, Calif., Ashley Elizabeth Johnson, and her husband, Patrick, of Charlottesville, and Robert B. Thompson III, and his wife, Jennifer, of Denver, Co. Helen is also survived by many nephews and nieces, as well as four great-grandchildren.
Helen was educated at Farmville State Teachers College, which is now known as Longwood University. She was an excellent student, as well as a member of the Pi Kappa Sigma sorority, and the varsity women's basketball team. After college, she taught in the Rockbridge County public schools, and coached women's basketball. She decided to give up teaching and focus on raising her two children, when the family moved to Charlottesville in 1962. Helen was a gifted homemaker and a generous, loving wife and mother.
We will always remember Helen for her modest and gentle manner. She was always ready to listen, and she tried to support those who were close to her. Helen was always happy to welcome visits into her home from friends and family, and she could always be relied on for a kind word.
A private graveside service will be held in Helen's honor at Monticello Memory Gardens on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.hillandwood.com
.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of "The Bridge" at Morningside of Charlottesville. We will never be able to thank them enough for that rare and special blend of strength and compassion that they demonstrated every day. We would also like to thank the people at Legacy Hospice, who cared for and comforted Helen throughout her last days.