Jane Hillig Strauss
Jane Hillig Strauss, died at home in Faber, Nelson County, Va., on September 2, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C., on August 21, 1935, to Fred and Dorothy Gould Hillig. She was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Bernard J. Hillig (Jean).
She is survived by her spouse, Charles A. "Chuck" Strauss; their three sons, Charles (Heidi), Christopher (Penny), and Matthew (Vicki); grandchildren, Rebekah, Christopher, Phillip, Jamie, Elizabeth, and Caleb, and many nieces and nephews.
Jane graduated from the Academy of the Holy Cross in D.C., attended St. Joseph College in Md., and transferred to and graduated from The Catholic University of America in 1957. Jane volunteered with the East Whiteland Township Volunteer Fire Association-as an EMT and Lieutenant of the Ambulance Corps. She earned status as an EMT for that company plus the volunteer company in nearby Malvern-eventually becoming an instructor for the Chester County EMS. Jane continued her EMT work in Edenton.
Moving to Nelson County, Va., Jane volunteered with local and regional organizations such as Literacy Volunteers, Habitat for Humanity, the local Area Agency on Aging and the Nelson County Memorial Library Board.
Celebrations of Ms. Jane's life will be held at The Church of the Incarnation on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. and at Daylesford Abbey, Paoli, Pa. on October 13, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jane's name, visit http://bit.ly/jhs_20200902
for details.