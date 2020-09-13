Janet Clare DeLang
January 25, 1934 - September 4, 2020
Janet Clare DeLang passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va., surrounded by loved ones. Born in Quincy, Mass., she was the tenth and youngest child of the late John and Gertrude McNabb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings.
She is survived by three children, J.R. DeLang, Lisa A. DeLang, and Michelle DeLang Conner and their families.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Telecom Pioneers South Life Members Club at Telecom Pioneers Thomas Sherwin Chapter, c/o Sally Higgins Monroe, 50 Century Street, Medford, MA 02155.
