John Wayne Herndon
1959 - 2020
John Wayne Herndon

John Wayne Herndon, 61, of Barboursville, died on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on March 6, 1959, in Gordonsville, he was the son of Betty Collier Herndon of Barboursville and the late John Wesley Herndon Jr.

He owned and operated Herndon's Exxon in Barboursville from 1978 to 2004. He loved working as a mechanic and he was a car enthusiast.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hughes Herndon; two sons, John Herndon and wife, Dawn, and Josh Herndon and wife, Emily; two sisters, Brenda Lloyd and Bonnie H. Morris (David Shifflett); four grandchildren, Makayla, Linzey, Ryleigh, and Jared Herndon; a nephew, Brian Lloyd, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.


Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Preddy Funeral Home
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA 22942
(540) 832-2111
September 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Wayne passing, prayers and condolences to you all.
Brenda Goodloe
Family
