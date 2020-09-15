Joseph "Joe" Junod
February 15, 1947 - September 12, 2020
Joseph Victor Junod, 73, died on September 12, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va.
He was born in Pelham Manor, N.Y., to an advertising executive and an Episcopal Church activist, and lived most recently in Albemarle County, Va.
Junod graduated in 1969 from St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, N.C., with a Bachelor's Degree in English. He worked for more than 40 years as a reporter, line editor and top editor at newspapers in New York, Hawaii, Florida Tennessee, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. As Managing Editor, he headed the journalistic team at The Ithaca Journal, named Best of Gannett newspapers in 1981.
He retired in 2008 as Vice President/Customer Programs and Special Projects in the Newspaper Division of Gannett Co., Inc. He created and operated The Leadership Academy, a training program that identified future newspaper leaders, and immersed them in a rigorous program of preparation for promotion. In addition, he developed customer service, newspaper quality and best practices initiatives for the company.
He acted as Gannett liaison to the U.S. Bicentennial Commission of the Bill of Rights, headed by retired Chief Justice Warren Burger.
He was a former senior warden and Vestry member at Christ Episcopal Church in Spotsylvania, VA, where he also spearheaded a fund-raising campaign to build the church's $1.7 million parish hall.
He was known as a great story-teller and memoirist, publishing a book entitled INK . . . A Life in Letters, in 2016. He also wrote an award-winning Bicentennial play, American Balloons.
He is survived by his wife, j Marilyn Greene; sons, David Moran, Daniel Moran, and Patrick Moran; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Charles Junod of Cranston, R.I., and John Junod of Atkinson, N.H., and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations can be made to Christ Church Spotsylvania or to a charity of choice
Cremation Society of Virginia
386 Greenbrier Dr Ste B, Charlottesville, VA 22901