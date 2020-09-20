Katherine Moon Sargeant
December 10, 1931 - September 15, 2020
Katherine Moon Sargeant, 88, of Charlottesville, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Charlottesville.
Born in St. Louis, on December 10, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Julia Hunt Lee Moon and Stanley Alva Moon. She was predeceased by her brother, Stanley McDonald Moon and her aunt, Phoebe Lee Fitzhugh.
Mrs. Sargeant is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ben Johnston Sargeant of Charlottesville. She is also a survived by many nephews and nieces and grandnieces and grandnephews. These include Nicholas Lee Moon of St. Louis, Mathilde "Pinkie" Kauffman of Free Union, Robert Sargeant of Charlottesville, and Andrea Chisick of Williamsburg.
She attended Villa Duchesne in Ladue, Missouri and Georgetown Visitation in Washington D.C. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. She was a former newspaper reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She was a researcher and secretary for American historian, Dumas Malone, author of the six-volume biography of Thomas Jefferson.
Mrs. Sargeant was a member of the Junior League of St. Louis, Kappa Alpha Theta, the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, the Society of the Lees of Virginia, the Jamestown Society, and the Greencroft Club. She had been active in the English-Speaking Union and as a volunteer for many years with the Friends of the Library.
A graveside service will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. Monsignor Timothy Keeney will officiate. Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
