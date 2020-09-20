1/
Katherine Moon Sargeant
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Moon Sargeant

December 10, 1931 - September 15, 2020

Katherine Moon Sargeant, 88, of Charlottesville, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Charlottesville.

Born in St. Louis, on December 10, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Julia Hunt Lee Moon and Stanley Alva Moon. She was predeceased by her brother, Stanley McDonald Moon and her aunt, Phoebe Lee Fitzhugh.

Mrs. Sargeant is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ben Johnston Sargeant of Charlottesville. She is also a survived by many nephews and nieces and grandnieces and grandnephews. These include Nicholas Lee Moon of St. Louis, Mathilde "Pinkie" Kauffman of Free Union, Robert Sargeant of Charlottesville, and Andrea Chisick of Williamsburg.

She attended Villa Duchesne in Ladue, Missouri and Georgetown Visitation in Washington D.C. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. She was a former newspaper reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She was a researcher and secretary for American historian, Dumas Malone, author of the six-volume biography of Thomas Jefferson.

Mrs. Sargeant was a member of the Junior League of St. Louis, Kappa Alpha Theta, the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, the Society of the Lees of Virginia, the Jamestown Society, and the Greencroft Club. She had been active in the English-Speaking Union and as a volunteer for many years with the Friends of the Library.

A graveside service will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. Monsignor Timothy Keeney will officiate. Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

Condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Monticello Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
434-296-6148
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill & Wood - Charlottesville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved