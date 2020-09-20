Keith Yves Chalifoux Feasey
October 1, 1986 - August 27, 2020
The light dimmed for many on Sunday, August 27, 2020, when Keith Feasey passed in Santa Barbara, California, from a tragic accident. His mother, Zona Chalifoux of Charlottesville, and father, Les Feasey, of Opau, NZ, lost their little boy. Keith's wife and life partner, Aeron Hart, lost her husband; his daughter, Aeona Hart, lost her father; his sister, Nikara Feasey and her husband, Jamie Cherry, lost their brother; and Andrew Hart lost his brother-in-law. Aunts, uncles, and cousins worldwide will miss him greatly. A true family man, Keith loved his "pretties" (Aeron and Aeona) with all his being.
Beyond the immediate family, Keith was cherished. A charismatic, loving, authentic, loyal individual he made friends wherever he went. Many were life-long. You know who you are…Keith always kept you in his heart. To many he was "bigger than life and a legend."
Keith was born in Pacific Palisades, Calif., and moved to Virginia as a child. He attended Meriwether Lewis Elementary, Jack Jouett Middle, and Western Albemarle High Schools, where he played soccer and lacrosse. Keith grew up building forts and beagling in the woods, hunting deer, participating in military reenactments, mucking stalls for his sister's horses and becoming a crack marksman. He helped create more than one good party around a bonfire on a Virginia farm.
Keith learned his craft as a winemaker at Keswick, White Hall, and Glen Manor Vineyards in Virginia, from 2009 to 2015. He knew winemaking production from the ground up. In 2015, he was hired for these talents by Santa Barbara Winery and Lafond Label in Santa Barbara California, where he oversaw white wine production until his passing. In January 2020, two of his wines (2018 Sauvignon Blanc [Stainless Steel] and Sauvignon Blanc) received a 92 and 90 rating by the Wine Enthusiast magazine.
Beyond wine making, Keith was an amateur historian and tremendous chef. Keith was very proud of his heritage, which has been traced back centuries to the pirates and Knights Templar of La Rochelle France. If needed, Keith with a hearty laugh would blame his genes for his love of wine, food and mischief.
In Virginia a celebration of life event is planned for early October and will abide by COVID 19 restrictions. A Go Fund Me account has been set up for Aeron and Aeona to help them move forward and have the protection and love from all who knew Keith. https://www.gofundme.com/manage/keith-feasey-funeral-proceeds/donations
