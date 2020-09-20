Linda Louise Schwarzenboeck Smith



Surrounded by family, friends, and immeasurable amounts of love, Linda Louise Schwarzenboeck Smith passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after an unexpectedly brief and unfair two-month fight with uterine cancer.



Although this tribute comes nine months after Linda's passing, its delay is not due to any lack of love or affection from her family, but the complete opposite - their grief and disbelief has been so overwhelming that putting this unimaginable loss into publicly-shared words has been inconceivably difficult.



The world is dimmer without Linda's radiant personality and child-like zest for life. A dedicated wife and devoted, selfless mother, Linda's two daughters were her entire world, and she was equally theirs. She made every moment with them magical, giving them a beautiful life full of unconditional love with an appreciation for the little things. Affectionately nicknamed a "feisty, stubborn German," Linda's contagious smile and love for shenanigans could transform any seemingly-mundane activity into a laughter-filled adventure.



The youngest of six children, Linda was born on May 29, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, to two strong, brave German immigrants, August "Gus" and Mary Gar Schwarzenboeck, both of Bavaria, Germany. The pinnacle of August and Mary's American dream came when they founded "Augmar" dairy farm in Scottsville, Virginia, in October, 1949 (lovingly named by combining their first names). Linda grew up on the farm and attended Albemarle County schools, later working for the University of Virginia as a medical transcriptionist until she passionately embraced her dream of motherhood in 1983.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sister Anne Marie; and brothers, August "Butch" Jr., and Albert.



Linda is survived by her husband, E. Vernon Smith Jr.; her beloved daughters, Jennifer Bundy Hoppe and Katherine Gar Ward; her devoted sons-in-law, Nicholas Allen Hoppe and Walker Lee Ward; two sisters, Trudy and Terry; and several nieces and nephews.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Linda's life will not be held until 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to several charities that represent Linda's ideals: The Tanzie Project, an animal nonprofit founded by her daughter; the Fluvanna or Charlottesville SPCAs; or the Foundation for Women's Cancer.



Linda's family offers their profound thanks and gratitude to the many dedicated medical teams who worked tirelessly to save her: Dr. Leigh Cantrell and UVA's Emily Couric Cancer Center; Dr. Charles Friel, the UVA colorectal surgery team, 5 Central, and Intensive Care Unit; Dr. Jordan Moran, the palliative care team, and nursing staff at Martha Jefferson Hospital; Dr. Randall West and staff at the Women's Cancer and Wellness Institute; AseraCare; and Hospice of the Piedmont. Collectively, your empathetic care and expertise afforded her the best possible chance, and her family sincerely thanks for your patience, compassion, and understanding during such a difficult time.



Friends may send condolences to katie.gar.ward@gmail.com.



