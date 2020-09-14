1/
Margaret H. Nay
1926 - 2020
Margaret H. Nay

March 14, 1926 - September 12, 2020

Margaret H. Nay of Faber, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was the widow of James "Pete" H. Nay. Born in Albemarle, she was the daughter of Arthur J. Harding and Rosa Spencer Harding, now deceased.

Margaret farmed alongside Pete in Batesville and Faber for many years. After Pete's passing in 2001 she continued to raise cattle and hay with the help of another local farmer.

She was a member of Rock Spring United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and family time shared together.

She is survived by four children, James Nay of Greene County, Ronnie Nay (Meta) of Earlysville, Judy Williams (Larry) of Lynchburg, and Cecil Nay (Mary) of Greene County. She also recognized her eldest granddaughter, Annette King (Steve) of Richmond as one of her own children. Her family includes 11 grandchildren and numerous great and great great-grandchildren all from various parts of Virginia. She is also survived by one sister, Peggy Taylor (Raymond) of Crozet, Va. She was predeceased by two daughters, Annie Mahanes of Charlottesville, and Edith Leathers of Afton.

The graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Batesville, 2523 Craigs Store Road, Afton, VA 22920, with Pastor Pam Baldwin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Holy Cross Episcopal cemetery fund.

Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).


Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Batesville
Funeral services provided by
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street
Lovingston, VA 22949
(434) 263-4097
