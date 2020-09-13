Mary E. Wigginton Anderson



In the early morning hours of Friday, September 4, 2020, Mary E. Wigginton Anderson, 86, of Charlottesville, peacefully took flight to her eternal home.



Born in Craigsville, Va., on February 15, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Josaphene Jackson. Mary was the last remaining of nine children. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Wilson (MacArthur) Anderson; Alma M. Williams, who she often described as a second mom; and Virginia A. Williams, her best friend and sister in their own hearts.



Mary loved life and never knew a stranger. She was employed by the University of Virginia Hospital for over 40 years, where she worked as a Patient Transporter in the Radiology Dept. and was always ready to share events of the day. Mary too had a love for community and proudly served as a Daughter of the Blue Ridge Temple #67. Mary had a love for music and dancing which often seemed to console her. However, she had an even greater love and that was her love of Christ. Mary was a longtime member of Pilgrim Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess for many years and faithfully attended until her health begin to fail her. She indeed loved her church family.



She is survived by a very loving, devoted niece and caretaker, the Rev. Tanya Richardson of Louisa who was with her even unto her final transition. Mary also had other nieces who were very dedicated to her. Theresa Williams, Shalita Brown, and Bria Williams who was also a devoted caregiver. Mary also leaves behind a devoted caregiver, Mona Livermore and special friends, Roger Hagee, Kathleen Bruce, Karen Shrieves, and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, 12 noon at Covenant Church, Rio Rd. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Correspondence may be sent to the Rev. Tanya Richardson, 35 Appalachian Lane Zion Crossroads, Va. 22942.







"The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, blessed be the name of the Lord…" (Job 1:21)







Professional Services Provided by DD Watson Mortician Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store