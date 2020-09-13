1/1
Mary E. (Wigginton) Anderson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Wigginton Anderson

In the early morning hours of Friday, September 4, 2020, Mary E. Wigginton Anderson, 86, of Charlottesville, peacefully took flight to her eternal home.

Born in Craigsville, Va., on February 15, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Josaphene Jackson. Mary was the last remaining of nine children. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Wilson (MacArthur) Anderson; Alma M. Williams, who she often described as a second mom; and Virginia A. Williams, her best friend and sister in their own hearts.

Mary loved life and never knew a stranger. She was employed by the University of Virginia Hospital for over 40 years, where she worked as a Patient Transporter in the Radiology Dept. and was always ready to share events of the day. Mary too had a love for community and proudly served as a Daughter of the Blue Ridge Temple #67. Mary had a love for music and dancing which often seemed to console her. However, she had an even greater love and that was her love of Christ. Mary was a longtime member of Pilgrim Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess for many years and faithfully attended until her health begin to fail her. She indeed loved her church family.

She is survived by a very loving, devoted niece and caretaker, the Rev. Tanya Richardson of Louisa who was with her even unto her final transition. Mary also had other nieces who were very dedicated to her. Theresa Williams, Shalita Brown, and Bria Williams who was also a devoted caregiver. Mary also leaves behind a devoted caregiver, Mona Livermore and special friends, Roger Hagee, Kathleen Bruce, Karen Shrieves, and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, 12 noon at Covenant Church, Rio Rd. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Correspondence may be sent to the Rev. Tanya Richardson, 35 Appalachian Lane Zion Crossroads, Va. 22942.



"The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, blessed be the name of the Lord…" (Job 1:21)



Professional Services Provided by DD Watson Mortician Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Covenant Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
117 West St
Louisa, VA 23093
(540) 967-1890
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved