Nancy Fizer SeldenAugust 29, 1935 - September 18, 2020Nancy Fizer Selden, 85 of Charlottesville went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 18, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1935 in Bedford County to the late Glenn Grayson Fizer and Grace Zimmerman Fizer. The third of five children, she grew up in a wonderful farm family where she learned the principles of a good life, what goals are desirable and her Christian faith. Throughout her life she could envision what she wanted, study issues and plan to accomplish them. She loved school, won a county spelling bee, was involved in several school clubs including the prestigious Beta Club, was editor-in-chief of the Otters Outlook, a monthly school newspaper, and was valedictorian of her Bedford High School Class. Nancy entered the school of nursing at the University of Virginia graduating in 1957. Her nursing career was at the UVA Medical Center. She met her future husband, Robert F. Selden Jr., and they married on January 18, 1959. Robert finished all of his medical training and joined the Pediatric faculty at UVA and they made their home in Charlottesville. They were blessed with two wonderful daughters. Nancy was Robert's and their daughters' special treasure.Nancy enjoyed her gardening talents to raise vegetables for eating, canning and freezing and for decorating their home yards with plants and flowers. She was an active member of the Monticello Garden Club and of Chapter AQ of the P. E. O. Sisterhood. She volunteered at Camp Holiday Trails in its early years and continued to support it. She enjoyed family reunions, antiquing, traveling on tours and watching Virginia Basketball. She was also a loyal member of First Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church, 735 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902 or to Camp Holiday Trails, 400 Holiday Trails Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22903.Nancy is survived by her husband of 61 plus years, their two daughters, Lori Anne Selden Haislip (Robert) and Margaret Gay Selden Smith (Timothy) and their grandchildren, Erin Sinclair Haislip and Tyler Selden Haislip. She is also survived by her sisters, Doris F. Whitely, Louise F. Steinbruck and Phyllis F. Bennett. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Glenn G. Fizer Jr.A family gathering in remembrance and burial arrangements are made through Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford (540) 586-3304.