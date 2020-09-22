1/1
Nellie F. Smith Ingalls
1934 - 2020
Nellie F. Smith Ingalls

October 29, 1934 - September 19, 2020

Nellie F. Smith Ingalls (Taylor), more commonly known as "Dot", 85, of Troy, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2020.

Dot was born on October 29, 1934, in Warren, Virginia, to Edward and Nora E. Taylor (Napier). Dot was a graduate of Scottsville High School and spent the majority of her career in retail working for Betsy Ross Holsum Bread in Charlottesville and many may remember her smiling face behind the counter at Beaverdam Market in Troy. Dot spent many of her weekends dancing the night away at the Charlottesville Moose Lodge. She loved sweets and had a soft spot for animals and children.

Dot was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Linwood L. Smith Sr; her second husband, C. Glenn Ingalls; her parents, Edward and Nora E. Taylor (Napier); and siblings, Margaret Napier, Edward Taylor, Mattie "Marie" O'Brien, Pearl Hawks, and James "Dean" Taylor.

Dot is survived by her son, Linwood L. Smith Jr; daughter, Clarissa S. Linton; grandchildren, Jessica Hall (Wilkinson), wife of William "Billy" Hall, Tonya Johnson (Smith) and Linwood L. Smith III; great-grandchildren, Blake, Haven and Colton; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

All are welcome to join the family for a graveside service, which will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. Condolences may be made to the family at www.teaguefuneralservice.com.


Published in Daily Progress from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holly Memorial Gardens
3251 Seminole Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22911
4349734311
