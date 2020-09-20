Robbie Anne Greenlee
Robbie Anne Greenlee completed her journey in life on September 16, 2020, after courageous battles with dementia and cancer. She had been a resident of Charlottesville since 1987, residing on Watson Avenue since that time.
Robbie was born on April 17, 1957, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Lillie Annis (Pegram) Greenlee and Robert Edward Greenlee. She graduated from Oscar F. Smith High School, Chesapeake, Va., in 1975. She then attended Virginia Wesleyan College where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Humanistic Psychology with a minor in English in 1979. Later in her career (1996), Robbie earned her Master of Arts degree in Counseling and Psychological Services through Liberty University and the University of Virginia.
Upon completion of college, Robbie served as a Compensation and Classification Supervisor with the Virginia Community College System and the University of Virginia. She then served as the Human Resource Manager for the Virginia Department of Forestry from 1987 to 1995. Following the completion of her Master's degree, Robbie served as the Human Resource Manager for American Press, L.L.C. in Gordonsville, Virginia, from 1997 to 1998. She then accepted a position as the Human Resource Manager for the University of Virginia's Recruitment Office within their Department of Human Resources from 1998 to 2010 before accepting her final post as the Assistant Athletics Director for Human Resources at the University of Virginia's Athletics Department from 2010 until 2015. Robbie also served on the Madison House Board of Directors from 2007 to 2010.
For those who knew and worked with her, Robbie was loved for her warm, ebullient personality, her wonderful sense of humor, and her compassion for those that she served as a human resource professional. She enjoyed music, arts, literature, her pet rabbits, and spending her vacation time at the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Robbie is survived by her beloved younger sister, Tammy G. Simpson of Chesapeake, Va., and her husband and companion of 30 years, Christopher F. Kappa of Charlottesville, Va.
Gracious appreciation is extended to the staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Legacy Hospice, the University of Virginia's Department of Neurology and the UVA Memory and Aging Care Clinic for their professional and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a gift in Robbie's name to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
.
A private ceremony will be held in her honor.