Ronald L. Lewis

January 23, 1949 - September 12, 2020

Ronald L. Lewis of Browns Cove, Va., passed away at his home on Saturday September 12, 2020. Ronald was preceded in death by his mother, Florence Lewis; and sisters, Debbie Frazier and Mary Davis.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Lewis; one son, Calvin Lewis; sister, Anna Sasser, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ronnie had many things that brought joy to his life. He and his wife both enjoyed gardening and were quite good at it. They also raised and hatched their own chickens. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, driving dump trucks, and was employed with Allied Concrete for 28 years, where he operated a cement mixer.

But, most of all I'd have to say, his son brought him the most joy. He talked about him constantly. Mostly about his accomplishments with his horse Dollywood. Last, but not least Midnight, the mysterious black cat that appeared out of no where or so that's how the story goes, only Ronnie knows the real story.

Ronnie will be cremated, however the family is not planning on having a service at this time.

The family would like to thank everyone for their calls, emails, and meals!

Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 18, 2020.
