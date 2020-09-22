Shannon Edward Gentry Jr.



Shannon E. Gentry Jr., 23, of Fork Union, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Susan Wood Gentry; and recently by his best friend, Corey Mayhew.



Shannon is survived by his father and mother, Shannon and Amanda; stepmom, Tonya; fiancé', Sydney Meadows; two beautiful children, Jaxon Eli and Georgia Lyn, with another son on the way (due in February) Shannon Corey; brother and sisters, Travis, Kiersten, Makayla, Kacey and Taylor; grandparents, John and Shelia Gentry, and Rebecca Todd; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 6 until 8 p.m. at Teague Funeral Home with a graveside service held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 2 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens.



A Celebration of Life will be held following the graveside service at his father's home in Palmyra.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store