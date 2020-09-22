1/1
Shannon Edward Gentry Jr.
Shannon Edward Gentry Jr.

Shannon E. Gentry Jr., 23, of Fork Union, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Susan Wood Gentry; and recently by his best friend, Corey Mayhew.

Shannon is survived by his father and mother, Shannon and Amanda; stepmom, Tonya; fiancé', Sydney Meadows; two beautiful children, Jaxon Eli and Georgia Lyn, with another son on the way (due in February) Shannon Corey; brother and sisters, Travis, Kiersten, Makayla, Kacey and Taylor; grandparents, John and Shelia Gentry, and Rebecca Todd; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 6 until 8 p.m. at Teague Funeral Home with a graveside service held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 2 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens.

A Celebration of Life will be held following the graveside service at his father's home in Palmyra.

Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
