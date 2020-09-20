Shelley Honnert Anderson
Shelley Honnert Anderson, age 70, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on the evening of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Our beloved "Grandin," as she was known by her youngest grandchildren, was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, spent over thirty years in Sonoma County, California, and then finally made her home in Stanardsville starting in 2003.
Shelley left an early pursuit of nursing so that she could begin her career as a stewardess for United Airlines. She loved to travel and visited nearly every continent with her retired airline captain husband and partner in everything, Allan. Even last March, despite falls and increasing difficulty walking from what would prove to be ALS, their bags were packed for a six-week-long cruise around South America and across the Atlantic; only a last-minute pandemic-induced travel prohibition could keep them from setting off on another adventure.
Shelley was a woman of incomparable grace and indefatigable determination. Even before the onslaught of ALS she had lived for over twenty years with chronic neck and back pain, overcame two major spinal surgeries, and survived Stage 3 lung cancer. She somehow faced each day and met each challenge with optimism and hope.
Shelley completed her first needlepoint project in 1974 and in the years since became an accomplished needleworker. That passion became a needlepoint shop and design business that she opened with her best friend in Santa Rosa, California. Together they created a home away from home for kindred spirits. Shelley was an avid collector, always looking for the next canvas or thread to be transformed into another thing of beauty to liven up another room and another heart.
"Grandin" adored and was adored by her nine-year-old grandson, Beckett and six-year-old granddaughter, Quincy. She was an excellent grandmother, always ready with cuddles, freshly baked scones, and superlative praise for every new drawing and Lego build.
Shelley is survived by Allan, her husband of nearly 49 years; their daughter, Lori Anderson Wier, son-in-law, Anthony Wier and their children, Beckett and Quincy; stepdaughter, Peggy Stone Holland and her son, Nicholas; and sister, Kathleen Honnert Siler. Shelley was preceded in death by sisters, Jenny Honnert Abell and Mary Lynne Honnert, and her parents, Sheldon Edward Honnert and Joan Dorothy Wilger.
A memorial mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Saint Thomas Aquinas University Parish, 401 Alderman Road, Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Piedmont at hopva.org
or The ALS Association at als.org
, in Shelley's name.