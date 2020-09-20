1/1
Shelley Honnert Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelley Honnert Anderson

Shelley Honnert Anderson, age 70, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on the evening of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.

Our beloved "Grandin," as she was known by her youngest grandchildren, was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, spent over thirty years in Sonoma County, California, and then finally made her home in Stanardsville starting in 2003.

Shelley left an early pursuit of nursing so that she could begin her career as a stewardess for United Airlines. She loved to travel and visited nearly every continent with her retired airline captain husband and partner in everything, Allan. Even last March, despite falls and increasing difficulty walking from what would prove to be ALS, their bags were packed for a six-week-long cruise around South America and across the Atlantic; only a last-minute pandemic-induced travel prohibition could keep them from setting off on another adventure.

Shelley was a woman of incomparable grace and indefatigable determination. Even before the onslaught of ALS she had lived for over twenty years with chronic neck and back pain, overcame two major spinal surgeries, and survived Stage 3 lung cancer. She somehow faced each day and met each challenge with optimism and hope.

Shelley completed her first needlepoint project in 1974 and in the years since became an accomplished needleworker. That passion became a needlepoint shop and design business that she opened with her best friend in Santa Rosa, California. Together they created a home away from home for kindred spirits. Shelley was an avid collector, always looking for the next canvas or thread to be transformed into another thing of beauty to liven up another room and another heart.

"Grandin" adored and was adored by her nine-year-old grandson, Beckett and six-year-old granddaughter, Quincy. She was an excellent grandmother, always ready with cuddles, freshly baked scones, and superlative praise for every new drawing and Lego build.

Shelley is survived by Allan, her husband of nearly 49 years; their daughter, Lori Anderson Wier, son-in-law, Anthony Wier and their children, Beckett and Quincy; stepdaughter, Peggy Stone Holland and her son, Nicholas; and sister, Kathleen Honnert Siler. Shelley was preceded in death by sisters, Jenny Honnert Abell and Mary Lynne Honnert, and her parents, Sheldon Edward Honnert and Joan Dorothy Wilger.

A memorial mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Saint Thomas Aquinas University Parish, 401 Alderman Road, Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Piedmont at hopva.org or The ALS Association at als.org, in Shelley's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Memorial Mass
02:00 PM
Saint Thomas Aquinas University Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville
305 Rivanna Plaza Drive Suite 102
Charlottesville, VA 22901
4342440046
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
I was truly blessed to have known Shelley who was a strong and amazing woman. It was for only a short time but she was someone who I felt a definite connection to. I loved my visits and our talks and the stories her and Allan shared of their travels and their daughter who they were so proud of.
My prayers go out to her family.
Stephanie Shellenberger
Stephanie Shellenberger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved