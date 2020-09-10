1/
William Amos Breeden
1935 - 2020
William Amos Breeden

December 26, 1935 - September 9, 2020

William Amos Breeden, 84, of Earlysville, went peacefully to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Born on December 26, 1935, in Earlysville, Amos was the son of the late Luther and Vernie Breeden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Troy, Alvin, and Harold; sisters, Betty, Irene and Mavis; and son-in-law, Les Staton.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey; daughter, Nancy Staton (Todd) and her children, Wade and Clare; sister, Pansy (Steve); brothers-in-law, Wilbert (Susan), Pete (Jessica), and Melvin (Anne); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by dear friends, Joyce and Larry Shifflett, and Tom and Angie McRay.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Pine Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Earlysville. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home – Greene Chapel, in Ruckersville.

A special thanks to the staff of Legacy Hospice for their care and assistance in his last days.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Hill & Wood Funeral Home -- Greene Chapel

15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968



Published in Daily Progress on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
15075 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA 22968
(434) 990-4336
