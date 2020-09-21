William Clayton Wynham Jr.William Clayton Wynham Jr., 85, of Madison passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 2, 1935 in Charlottesville and was the son of the late William Clayon Wynham Sr. and Virginia Marshall Payne Wynham.He was also preceded in death by his wife, Claudette Lois Backe; son, Danny Thomas Call; brothers, Marshall Payne Wynham and George Lemuel Wynham; and a grandson, James C. Wynham.Mr. Wynham was a graduate of Randolph-Mason Academy in Front Royal and worked in the automotive industry his entire career.He is survived by sons, Stuart Barry Wynham and wife, Diane, Andrew Clayton Wynham all of Madison, James C. Call and wife, Brenda of Stanardsville; grandchildren, Declan Y. Wynham, Garrertt L. Wynham, Andrew C. Wynham Jr., Daniel T. Wynham, Sterling A. Wynham. Jacob M. Marino, Madison Lee Wynham and a nephew, Marshall Payne Wynham Jr. of Mt. Airey, Maryland.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison with interment in Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church. Elder Gary Utz will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home.Memorial contribution may be made to Medi-Hoe Hospice, 941 Glenwood Station Lane Suite 303, Charlottesville, VA 22901.