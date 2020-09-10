William "Bill" Walker Byers Jr.
February 1, 1946 - September 6, 2020
William "Bill" Walker Byers Jr. entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Hospice Acute Unit of Hospice of the Piedmont after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on February 1, 1946, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late William Walker Byers Sr. and Rosemary Jones Byers.
Bill attended Jackson P. Burley High School, graduating in 1964. Bill received his Associate Degree in Auto Mechanics at Virginia State University (1964-1966) and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Education and Recreation from Norfolk State College (1971-1975). After graduating from Norfolk State College, Bill pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity (Gamma Alpha Lamda Chapter) located in Charlottesville, Va., in 1976. Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam from February 1967 to late January 1968.
On September 3, 1983, he married Mary Wyatt Byers and to this union was born one daughter, Anita Elizabeth Byers and one son, William (Billy) Walker Byers III, both of Charlottesville.
Bill taught aquatics and water safety in the Charlottesville City School System for 30 years (1976-2006). Bill has always been dedicated to serving his community in the area of health and Safety. Between 1968 and 1972, he served as Director of Camp Faith (a summer camp for underprivileged children). He held the position of pool Manager and swim instructor for the Charlottesville City Parks and Recreation Department from 1974-2014. Bill worked as an American Red Cross participant serving on the Board of Directors, and as an instructor for lifeguarding, CPR, first aid, risk management, and water safety. He was a co-founder of the Veterans Committee of Central Virginia and a strong advocate for veterans.
He is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 37 years, Mary; his two children, Anita and William III; his godchild, Crystal; his devoted cousins, Robert (Shirley) and Lael Bland and Angela (Michael) Stephens, Tammy (Greg) McCants, the Wyatt Family, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
A private funeral service will be held.
Special thanks and sincere gratitude to Bill's son, William "Billy", who assisted as caregiver during his illness at home, Corlis Anderson, neighbor and good friend, George King, a devoted friend, Dr. Andrew Romano (MJH), the staff at the Hospice of the Piedmont, and Center for Acute Hospice Care (UVA Northridge Medical Park). We will dearly miss Bill, as he touched so many lives.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. NW