Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Morristown - Achille DiSanto passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 13, 2019. He was 84. Born in Solopaca, Italy he moved to the US in 1955 and resided in Morristown, NJ. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Along with his wife, Anna, he operated DiSanto Luncheonette in Morristown for many years before pursuing his own career in construction. He enjoyed making his own wine and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Anna, son Antonio, and brother Guido. He is survived by his son Johnpio, his wife Melissa (Barry), grandson Leonardo Achille, sister Elena Tanzillo, and many nephews and nieces. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, Morristown on Thursday at 10:00AM. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home (www.doylefh.com) 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Wednesday from 4-7PM.
Published in Daily Record on May 14, 2019
