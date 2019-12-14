|
|
Ada Felter
Jefferson Twp. - Ada Felter passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 at the Lakeside Care Home in Oak Ridge. She was 92 years of age.
Ada was born at her parents home on Minisink Rd., to the late William and Jean Tillostson and lived her entire life in Jefferson Twp. She was a graduate of Roxbury High School. She was the Owner/Operator of the Espanong Market in Lake Hopatcong and worked as a Telephone Operator at NJ Bell Telephone Company. She also worked at many restaurants the Countryside, Lakeside Coffee Shop and Putters at Bowling Green Golf Course. She was also a member of the Lakeland Seniors and The Golden Age Club of Milton. She supported all activities and groups in Jefferson Twp.
She was predeceased by her husband Russell D. Felter in 1994 and sister Amy Tolton.
She is survived by 3 children; Patrician Staples and her husband Clarence, Laurie O'Shaughnessy and her husband Brenden and Russell W. Felter and his wife Tami, 8 grandchildren; James Mathie and his wife Virginia, Sherri Clemente and her husband Helio, Kevin O'Shaughnessy, Patrick O'Shaughnessy, Melissa Glavich and her husband Matt, Matthew Felter, Morgan Felter and Jefferson Felter, 4 great-grandchildren; Madison and Tyler Clemente and Lena and Maddalyn Glavich, brother in law Milton Felter and several nieces, a nephew and great nieces and great nephew.
Visitation will be held 3-7pm on Monday December 16, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held 10am on Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Berkshire Valley Presbyterian Cemetery in Jefferson.
A special thank you to Rosanne and Employees and Friends at Lakeside Care Home and also to the Nurses and Aides with Compassus Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Ada's memory to the Milton Rescue Squad, 45 Milton Rd. Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 or Jefferson Twp. Rescue Squad, 827 Rt. 15 South, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849 would be appreciated.
Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019