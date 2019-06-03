|
|
Adele Greenberg
Morristown - Adele Greenberg, nee Schwartz, born August 18, 1928, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughters, Marilyn Kamen (Stephen) and Wendy Dobbs and her grandchildren, Whitney Cohn (Matthew), Suzanne Saltzman (Daniel), Seth Dobbs (Candace) and Skylar Dobbs. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Jada Cohn, Harper Cohn, Brody Saltzman and Piper Saltzman. Adele is predeceased by her beloved husband, Philip.
Adele Greenberg was born, raised and lived her entire life in Morristown. She graduated Morristown High School in the class of 1945 and then Douglass College (Rutgers), where she met her husband. She and her husband owned Foot Masters Children's Shoe Store on Speedwell Avenue for many years. Later in years, she taught History and was a Substitute at Morristown High School, where she was a favorite among the students.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Morristown Jewish Center, 177 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains.
Published in Daily Record on June 3, 2019