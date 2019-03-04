|
|
Adriana Meza
Elizabeth - It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that Nora Alt of White Meadow Lake announces the death of her cherished and beloved sister Adriana Meza. Adriana passed away peacefully on February 20th at Father Hudson House in Elizabeth. She was a sweet, kind-hearted person who will be missed by her many friends and relatives.
Adriana was born in Santiago, Chile and had lived with her sister in White Meadow Lake for the past 20 years. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and son leaving behind a niece: Paulina Henderson and her husband, Greg in Bayville, NJ, a nephew: Harry Mezza and his wife Laura in Englewood, NJ; great-nephew and nieces, Peter Sierra, Alexandra Mezza and Gianna Mezza, along with many loving relatives both here and in her native Chile.
Adriana's memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 11.00 a.m. at St. Clement's Church, 154 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Dover, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 4, 2019