Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Montville Reformed Church
9 Church Lane
Montville, NJ
Aileen L. (Nee-Lewis) Pepe Obituary
Aileen L. (nee-Lewis) Pepe

Towaco - Aileen L. (nee-Lewis) Pepe, 81, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Paterson and grew up in the Rockaway Neck section of Parsippany. She lived in Pine Brook from 1960-1992 and has lived in Towaco for the past 26 years.

Aileen was a bookkeeper for Cain & Sons Fire Equipment in Pine Brook.

She was predeceased by her husband, Carlo Charles in 1984.

Survivors include her son, Carlo Pepe and his wife Kari; her brother, Carl Lewis and his wife Christine; and her two cherished grandchildren: Connor and Kayleen.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Montville Reformed Church, 9 Church Lane, Montville. Arrangements are under the direction of Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd, Parsippany, 973-887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Daily Record on May 1, 2019
