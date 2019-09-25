|
Aileen P. Gold
Randolph - Aileen P. Gold age 93 passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Sunrise of Randolph. She was born in Queens, NY and later moved to Flanders where she resided for many years before moving to Mt. Bethel, PA in 2003.
Aileen was a founding member of the Roxbury Women's Club. She is survived by Joseph, her husband of 72 years, her four children Patricia Gold of Denville, Joseph Steven Gold of Hackettstown, Jileen Friedman of Randolph, David Gold of PA, her sister Kathleen Scanlon of Flanders, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service with interment will be held at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Morris Plains on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00PM.
Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home (www.tuttlefh.com).
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to: Michael J. Fox Foundation https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 25, 2019