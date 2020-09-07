AJ Bonnell
AJ was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and fiancée. After graduating from Lincoln Technical Institute, he became employed at Air Group LLC in 2013 as an hvac technician and was a valued employee until the time of his death. He lived in Colonia and South Plainfield before moving to Randolph. AJ touched the lives of everyone he met with his ability to make everyone smile and laugh and will be remembered for his kind heart and his desire to see everyone around him happy. He is survived by his daughter Ava, his son Antoni, his parents Michael and Irene Vaeth, his brother Mike Vaeth and his wife Donna and their children Tiffany, Mikayla, and Mike, his sisters Dena Vaeth and Jessica Park, and his fiancée Dee Milano.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 2:00-4:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com
).
In lieu of flowers, his loved ones request that a donation be made in his name to Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/AJBonnell