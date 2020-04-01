|
Alan Dale Rowe
Hackettstown - Alan Dale Rowe passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020, at Heath Village in Hackettstown, NJ. Alan was a beloved member of the family. Mr. Rowe was born December 1, 1925 in Bowlbyville, NJ. His parents were William Charles and Ethel Rowe. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II for two and a half years. Alan was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Dover, NJ. He volunteered for many fund raising activities at the church including assembling and selling "pasty Meat pies", an English delicacy. He worked as an accountant at Jersey Central Power and Light Company in Morristown, NJ with his brother Donald for thirty plus years. "Unk" will always be remembered fondly by his family for his dry English sense of humor and singing old songs from the 1940's at family gatherings. He is survived by his sister Jean Stimpson who resides in Virginia, his niece Elaine Matteo of Mount Olive, NJ, nephew Charles Rowe also of Mount Olive, NJ, and niece JoAnne Nickerson and nephew Warren Stimpson of VA.
All services are private by Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020