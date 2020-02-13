Services
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
(908) 879-3090
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Community Presbyterian Church
Chester, NJ
1950 - 2020
Randolph - Alan Hooey, 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. Alan was born on January 22, 1950 to the late Arnold and Maddlin Hooey. He grew up in Ledgewood, NJ, graduated from Roxbury High School and has lived in Randolph for almost 30 years. Alan was retired from Cablevision.

Alan loved music and playing the guitar. He also enjoyed the outdoors and camping, especially at Otter Lake, PA and Assateague State Park, MD. Alan's other hobbies included R.C. Airplanes and spending time at the shooting range.

Alan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sharon (nee Robinson) Hooey, his brother Dale and his wife Joyce, his father-in-law, four loving sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, and all his nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Alan's Life will include a visitation on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (corner of Rt. 206), Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090. A 10:30am funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17 at the Community Presbyterian Church in Chester, NJ. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/ or to the Community Presbyterian Church, PO Box 148, Chester, NJ 07930.

For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
