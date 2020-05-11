|
|
Alan R. Adler
Alan R. Adler, 73, passed away on April 28, 2020. After graduating from Weequahic High School, Alan attended Stevens Institute of Technology where he obtained a physics degree. He then attended Cornell University School of Law. Alan began his legal career with the law firm of Porzio Bromberg & Newman in Morristown New Jersey. After obtaining an LLM in tax from New York University School of Law, Alan established his own successful practice, also in Morristown. Until recently, Alan was a competitive runner participating in several marathons every year. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his twin sister Susan Goodman, of Clark New Jersey, and his older brother Barry Adler, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, as well as his nephews and nieces Bruce Goodman, Lisa McSherry, Mark Adler, Glenn Adler, and their children, and everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Daily Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020